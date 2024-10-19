SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier I exam results, scorecard awaited at ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to announce the SSC CGL Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I examination, can check the result on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in. The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 was conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation. The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension....Read More
The provisional answer key was released on October 4, 2024. The objection window was opened on October 3 and closed on October 8, 2024.
The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20 per cent for all other categories.
This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date and time and more.
About document verification
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Document Verification (DV) will be conducted by the User Departments/Organizations after declaration of the final result
Tier II comprises of two papers
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier-II will include conducting of Paper-I & Paper-II in separate shift(s)/ day(s).
No provision of re-evaluation/ re-checking
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores of any stage/ Tier(s) of the examination.
When and where to check
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The time and date of results have not been announced yet. Candidates can keep an eye on ssc.nic.in for result link and other result related updates.
Check passing criteria
Login credentials required
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The candidates may log in using their Registration Number and Password to download the scorecard.
Who will appear for Tier 2 examination?
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Based on the marks scored in Tier-I i.e. Computer Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II Examination.
When will Tier 2 exam be held?
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Tier II examination will be held in December 2024. The exact dates have not been announced yet.
Check registration dates
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The online registration for SSC CGL exam 2024 began on June 24 and closed on July 27, 2024.
About Tier 2 exam
Tier II paper pattern
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Paper-I is compulsory for all the posts and Paper-II will be for only those candidates who apply for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Statistical Investigator Grade-II in the office of Registrar General of India (M/o Home Affairs) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for these Posts.
How many vacancies to be filled?
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.
Check minimum qualifying marks
About provisional answer key
Pattern of exam
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.
Check exam dates
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 was conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation.
How to check scorecards?
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Click on SSC CGL Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Website to check
ssc.nic.in
Where to check scorecards?
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I examination, can check the result on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.
Date and time
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Combined Graduate Level result date and time is awaited. No announcement has been made on it yet.