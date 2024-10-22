SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: CGL tier 1 scores awaited, updates here

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results in due course of time. Once declared, candidates can check their results on the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to 26 at test centres across the state. The provisional answer key was released on October 4 and the objection window was closed on October 8. Next, the results of the exam will be declared. ...Read More

The CGL tier 1 result document will mention roll numbers of the candidates selected for tier 2.

The tier-I exam consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

Each section had 25 questions and maximum marks in a section were 50. The

To pass the exam, unreserved category candidates need 30 per cent marks. OBC and EWS candidates require to score 25 per cent and candidates belonging to all other categories need 20 per cent marks.

SSC CGL 2024 will fill 17,727 group B and group C vacancies in ministries, departments and organisations of the central government and at statutory bodies, tribunals, etc.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on SSC CGL result 2024.