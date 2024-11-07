SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on tier 1 results

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results in due course of time. When declared, candidates can check it on the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in. The exam was held from September 9 to September 26, 2024 at various exam centres across the country....Read More

The question paper of the tier 1 exam consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions for a maximum of 50 marks. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

The provisional answer key of SSC CGL tier 1 was released on October 3. The objection window was opened on October 3 and closed on October 6.

To pass the exam, unreserved category candidates need 30 per cent marks, OBC and EWS candidates need 25 per cent and candidates belonging to all other categories need 20 per cent marks.

This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts under the central government.

Check latest updates on SSC CGL tier 1 result below.