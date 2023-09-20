News / Education / Exam Results / SSC CGL tier 1 results 2023 out, know how to check result PDF

SSC CGL tier 1 results 2023 out, know how to check result PDF

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 20, 2023 08:36 AM IST

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023: Candidates who appeared in the examination can go to ssc.nic.in and access the result PDF.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023: Results of the Combined Graduate Level tier 1 examination (SSC CGL tier 1) conducted by the Staff Selection Commission have been declared. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now go to ssc.nic.in and access the result PDF. SSC CGL tier 1 result 2023 live updates.

SSC CGL tier 1 results 2023 out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
SSC CGL tier 1 results 2023 out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SSC CGL result PDF.

SSC CGL 2023 cut-offs.

A list of category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks have been published in the result notification.

The commission said final answer keys of the exam have been prepared after carefully reviewing candidates' feedback and it will be released soon along with question papers and scorecards of all (qualified and non-qualified) candidates.

The tier 1 exam for 7,500 vacancies was held from July 14 to 27. The tier 2 exam is tentatively scheduled for October 25 to 27.

Result of 113 candidates have been kept withheld due to various court orders, SSC has informed.

How to check SSC CGL tier 1 result 2023

  1. Go to ssc.nic.in.
  2. Go to results and then to CGL.
  3. Open the link to view CGL tier 1 results.
  4. Download the PDF and check your selection status using name or roll number.

