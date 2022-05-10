SSC CHSL 2019 final result released at ssc.nic.in, Know how to check here

Th Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Higher Secondary Level or SSC CHSL 2019 final result today, May 10. Candidates can check the result on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission announced the results of the Skill Test of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019, on February 28, 2022, with 13,088 applicants qualifying to appear in Document Verification.

The final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices to candidates qualified in DV and Tier-III (Skill Test) have been made on the basis of candidates' performance in 'Tier-I + Tier-II' examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments given by them during Document Verification.

The recruitment drive will fill up 4684 vacancies.

SSC CHSL 2019 final result: Know how to download

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the result tab

Next, click on the CHSL

A new page will be displayed on the screen, with the notice and link to the SSC CHSL 2019 final result.

Click on the Result link

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The detailed marks for both selected and non-selected candidates will be posted on the Commission's website on On May 17, . This facility is available till June 4. Candidates can view their individual results on the candidate dashboard by using their registration number and password and clicking on the Result/Marks link.