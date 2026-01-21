Edit Profile
    SSC CHSL Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Combined Higher Secondary Tier I results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Jan 21, 2026 3:16:01 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Result 2025 News Live: Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam results will be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    SSC CHSL Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Combined Higher Secondary Tier I results when out
    SSC CHSL Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Combined Higher Secondary Tier I results when out

    SSC CHSL Result 2025 News Live: The Staff Selection Commission has not yet released the SSC CHSL Result 2025 for Tier I. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2025 can check the results when out on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    The Tier I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2025 was conducted by the Commission from November 12 to November 30, 2025 at different centres across the country. The exam comprised of objective type, multiple choice questions. The question paper was divided into four parts- English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness.

    The provisional answer key was released on December 8, 2025. The objection window was opened on the same date and was cloed on December 11, 2025.

    There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 3131 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, how to check and more.

    Jan 21, 2026 3:16:01 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Result 2025 News Live: Tier I exam dates

    SSC CHSL Result 2025 News Live: The Tier I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2025 was conducted by the Commission from November 12 to November 30, 2025 at different centres across the country.

    Jan 21, 2026 3:12:27 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Result 2025 News Live: Where to check Tier I results?

    SSC CHSL Result 2025 News Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2025 can check the results when out on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Jan 21, 2026 3:09:06 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Result 2025 News Live: Date and time

    SSC CHSL Result 2025 News Live: The date and time of announcement of the Tier I results have not been disclosed yet.

    News education exam results SSC CHSL Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Combined Higher Secondary Tier I results when out
