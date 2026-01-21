SSC CHSL Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Combined Higher Secondary Tier I results when out
Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam results will be out on official website.
The Staff Selection Commission has not yet released the SSC CHSL Result 2025 for Tier I. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2025 can check the results when out on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
The Tier I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2025 was conducted by the Commission from November 12 to November 30, 2025 at different centres across the country. The exam comprised of objective type, multiple choice questions. The question paper was divided into four parts- English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness.
The provisional answer key was released on December 8, 2025. The objection window was opened on the same date and was cloed on December 11, 2025.
There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.
This recruitment drive will fill up 3131 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, how to check and more.
Tier I exam dates
Where to check Tier I results?
Date and time
The date and time of announcement of the Tier I results have not been disclosed yet.