Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Constable GD PET Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Constable GD PET Result 2025 out at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check results here

The PET/PST was held from August 20 to September 15, 2025. A total of 3,94,121 candidates had appeared for the PET/PST.

The candidates qualified in PET/ PST have been considered for shortlisting to appear in Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Document Verification (DV).

List 1 result List 2 result SSC Constable GD PET Result 2025: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC Constable GD PET Result 2025 list 1 and list 2.

4. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the names and roll numbers.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result of 20 female candidates and 260 male candidates has been kept withheld due to suspected malpractices. The result of the withheld candidates will be subject to further scrutiny of their candidature.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.