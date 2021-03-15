SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 15 declared the results of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in recruitment examination for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police can now check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the computer-based Delhi Police constable examination from November 27 to December 14, 2020.





SSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 5846 vacancies, out of which 3433 vacancies are for Constable (Exe.)-Male, 1944 for Constable (Exe.)-Female, 243 for [Commando (Para-3.2)] (Including backlog SC-34 and ST-19), and 226 for Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen (Others) (Including backlog SC-19 and ST-15).

Here is direct link to check SSC Delhi Police Constable result

How to check SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Key in your registration number and password in login section

The SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 will be available

Save the result on your computer and take a printout for future reference