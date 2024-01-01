SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2023 for computer based exam out on ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission on Sunday announced results of the computer based examination held for Constable (Executive) Male and Female vacancies in the Delhi Police. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can visit the website ssc.nic.in and check it under the results tab. Direct links given below. SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2023 out on ssc.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 86,049 candidates have qualified in the examination and have been provisionally selected for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)/Document Verification (DV) rounds.

The examination took place from November 14 to December 3. The commission also conducted re-examination for 5,120 candidates.

Results of 28 candidates have not been processed due to cancellation of their candidature/debarment and results of 182 candidates have been kept as withheld for further scrutiny due to suspected malpractices, the commission said.

The minimum qualifying marks in the computer based examination (normalised) are 35 for unreserved, 30 for SC/ST/OBC/EWS and 25 for ESM category candidates, it added.

Candidates' feedback to the provisional answer keys were examined and changes have been made wherever necessary, the commission said and added that final answer keys and marks of both shortlisted and not-shortlisted candidates will be shared in due course of time.

PE&MT and DV rounds will be conducted by the Delhi Police and the schedule will be shared in due course, the commission said.

