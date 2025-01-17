SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Where and how to check CBE results when out

The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30, 2024, to November 14, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to announce SSC MTS Result 2024 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in when the results are declared.

Exam dates:

The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30, 2024, to November 14, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

About CBE:

The computer-based examination (CBE) was conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages. CBE was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice. Only in the second session would incorrect answers be marked negatively (-1).

Selection Process:

The selection process for the post of MTS consists of a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), and for the post of Havaldar, it comprises CBE and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

Recruitment information:

SSC MTS 2024 recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

