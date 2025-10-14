SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2025 Results 2025 released at ssc.gov.in, how to download | What's next for candidates?

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC GD Constable PET/PST Results 2025. Candidates appeared for the PET/PST events of CT(GD) Exam-2025 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB can check and download the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2025 Results 2025 has been released at ssc.gov.in, The steps to download is given here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SSC GD PET/PST Result 2025: Steps to download Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on result link available on the home page.

3. Click on SSC Constable GD PET Result 2025 list 1 and list 2.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Qualifying candidates will now proceed for Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Document Verification (DV). Detailed scrutiny of candidates’ eligibility/ documents will be undertaken at the time of DME/ DV. Therefore, it will be the responsibility of the candidates to verify their eligibility as prescribed in this Notice before appearing for CBE/ PST/ PET.

The PET/PST was held from August 20, 2025. Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

SSC, through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.