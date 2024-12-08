SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Constable GD merit list awaited at ssc.gov.in, check updates
SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC GD Final Result 2024 on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 recruitment process can check the merit list from the official website. ...Read More
The date and time of release of SSC Constable GD have not been announced by the Commission yet.
The SSC GD written test was conducted from February 20 to March 7 and on March 30, 2024. The result was announced on July 11, 2024. Those who passed the written test were eligible to appear for the PST/PET round. The PST/PET events followed by DV/DME and RME of CT (GD) exam 2024 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB for CBE qualified/ shortlisted candidates was held from September 23, 2024 onwards.
The selection process comprises of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification.
SSC GD will fill 46617 posts of Constable GD in the organisation out of which 12076 of which are for the BSF, 13632 for the CISF, 9410 for the CRPF, 1926 for SSB, 6287 for ITBP, 2990 for AR, and 296 for SSF. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, date and time and more.
Login details required
To check the results when released, candidates can check their scores with their roll numbers.
Provisional answer key release date
The provisional answer key of the SSC GD Constable recruitment examination was released on April 3 and the last date to raise objection was till April 10, 2024.
How to check Constable GD results on mobile?
Open the SSC website ssc.gov.in on your phone's internet browser.
Open the results tab and select the exam name.
Open the result PDF and check your selection status using roll number.
Vacancy breakups
12076 are for BSF
13632 are for CISF
9410 are for the CRPF
1926 are for SSB
6287 are for ITBP
2990 are for AR,
296 are for SSF
Check official website
ssc.gov.in
How to check Constable GD results?
Go to the results page.
Open the Constable GD CBT result link.
A PDF containing roll numbers of selected candidates will open.
Check your result.
Number of vacancies to be filled
Selection process
PST/PET dates
Who were eligible to appear for PST/PET round?
Written exam result date
When was written test held?
Where to check merit list?
Date and time
The date and time of announcement of Constable GD results have not been shared by the Commission yet.