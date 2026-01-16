SSC GD Final Result 2025 declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check here
SSC GD Final Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here.
Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC GD Final Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
The written examination was held from February 4 to 25, 2025 and the result was announced on June 17, 2025. Those who passed the exam were called for the next stage- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) of the Examination.
The PET/PST was held from August 20 to September 15, 2025 and the result was announced on October 13, 2025. Candidates who cleared the PET/PST had to appear in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Document Verification (DV) and Review Medical Examination (RME). The DV/DME and RME was conducted by the CAPFs concerned under the purview of the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF.
A total of 53690 vacancies have been considered for allocation. The Select list has been prepared as per All India vacancies and State-wise vacancies with further reservation for candidates of Border Districts/ Naxal or Militancy affected Districts within the State.
Check SSC GD Final Result 2025 list 1
Check SSC GD Final Result 2025 list 2
SSC GD Final Result 2025: How to check results
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
2. Click on result link and a new page will open.
3. Now click on SSC GD Final Result 2025 lists available on the page.
4. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
