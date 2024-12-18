Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi120C
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    SSC MTS 2024: How to check SSC MTS, Havaldar results when released- Live Updates

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 18, 2024 7:54 PM IST
    SSC MTS Result 2024 will be available at ssc.gov.in after it is announced. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)
    SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)

    Staff Selection Commission has not released SSC MTS Result 2024 yet. The MTS and Havaldar results when announced will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The Commission has also not announced the SSC MTS result date and time. The computer-based test was held from September 30 to November 14, 2024, at various exam centres across the country....Read More

    The written test was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.

    The examination will have negative marking for the wrong answers only in the second session. 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

    The SSC MTS provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.

    This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 18, 2024 7:54 PM IST

    Know about negative marking

    As per the commission, the SSC MTS examination will have negative marking for the wrong answers only in the second session. 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

    Dec 18, 2024 7:00 PM IST

    What was duration of examination?

    The written test was divided into two mandatory sessions, and each lasted 45 minutes.

    Dec 18, 2024 5:41 PM IST

    Where to check results when out

    The SSC MTS results 2024 will be released on ssc.gov.in.

    Dec 18, 2024 4:23 PM IST

    Number of vacancies to be filled

    This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

    Dec 18, 2024 4:22 PM IST

    When was SSC MTS provisional answer key released?

    The SSC MTS provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.

    Dec 18, 2024 4:21 PM IST

    SSC MTS 2024 to have negative marking for wrong answers

    The examination will have negative marking for the wrong answers only in the second session. 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

    Dec 18, 2024 4:20 PM IST

    SSC MTS 2024 exam pattern

    The written test was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.

    Dec 18, 2024 4:19 PM IST

    When was SSC MTS 2024 exam held?

    The computer-based test was held from September 30 to November 14, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

    Dec 18, 2024 4:18 PM IST

    Where to check SSC MTS 2024 result?

    The MTS and Havaldar results when announced will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Dec 18, 2024 4:17 PM IST

    SSC MTS Result 2024 date and time not announced

    The SSC MTS Result 2024 date and time have not been announced yet.

    News education exam results SSC MTS 2024: How to check SSC MTS, Havaldar results when released- Live Updates
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes