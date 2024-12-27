Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi150C
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: How to check MTS, Havaldar result when out

    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
    Dec 27, 2024 2:03 PM IST
    SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: SSC MTS, Havaldar tier 1 exam results will be declared by the commission on ssc.gov.in.
    SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: SSC MTS, Havaldar tier 1 exam results will be declared on the official website at ssc.gov.in.
    SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: SSC MTS, Havaldar tier 1 exam results will be declared on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

    SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not announced SSC MTS Result 2024 yet. When declared, all candidates who have appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) written test can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More

    The Commission has not released the date and time of the announcement of results yet.

    The SSC MTS and Havaldar written examination began on September 30, 2024, and ended on November 14, 2024. The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two sessions that were mandatory, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice. The written examination will have negative marks for incorrect answers. 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answers only in the second session.

    Regarding the answer key, the provisional key was released on November 29, 2024, and the last date to raise objections was December 2, 2024.

    This recruitment drive aims to fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 27, 2024 2:03 PM IST

    Number of sessions in Tier 1 exam

    The SSC MTS tier 1 computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory 45-minute sessions, both of which were held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and had multiple choices.

    The second session of the written examination will have a negative marking (-1) for incorrect answers.

    Dec 27, 2024 2:00 PM IST

    How to check SSC MTS 2024 Result

    Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check SSC MTS 2024 Result when declared:

    Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Click on login link and enter the details.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Dec 27, 2024 1:57 PM IST

    Vacancy for SSC Havaldar posts

    This recruitment drive aims to fill 3439 posts in SSC Havaldar.

    Dec 27, 2024 1:54 PM IST

    Vacancy for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical)

    This recruitment drive aims to fill 6144 in SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical)

    Dec 27, 2024 1:52 PM IST

    SSC MTS 2024 vacancy details

    This recruitment drive aims to fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies

    Dec 27, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    Till when could candidates raise objections to the SSC MTS 2024 provisional answer key

    The last date to raise objections was December 2, 2024

    Dec 27, 2024 1:48 PM IST

    When was the provisional key released

    The provisional key was released on November 29, 2024

    Dec 27, 2024 1:45 PM IST

    About negative marking

    The written examination will have negative marks for incorrect answers. 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answers only in the second session.

    Dec 27, 2024 1:40 PM IST

    SSC MTS 2024 exam pattern

    The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice

    Dec 27, 2024 1:38 PM IST

    What you need to know about the CBE examination

    The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two sessions that were mandatory, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day.

    Dec 27, 2024 1:37 PM IST

    SSC MTS 2024 written examination dates

    The SSC MTS and Havaldar written examination began on September 30, 2024, and ended on November 14, 2024.

    Dec 27, 2024 1:35 PM IST

    About the date and time of announcement of results

    The Commission has not released the date and time of the announcement of results yet.

    Dec 27, 2024 1:34 PM IST

    Regarding SSC MTS Result 2024

    The result of SSC MTS 2024 is not out yet

    Dec 27, 2024 1:30 PM IST

    Official website to check

    all candidates who have appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) written test can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in when declared.

    News education exam results SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: How to check MTS, Havaldar result when out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes