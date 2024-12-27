SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: How to check MTS, Havaldar result when out
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not announced SSC MTS Result 2024 yet. When declared, all candidates who have appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) written test can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More
The SSC MTS and Havaldar written examination began on September 30, 2024, and ended on November 14, 2024. The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two sessions that were mandatory, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice. The written examination will have negative marks for incorrect answers. 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answers only in the second session.
Regarding the answer key, the provisional key was released on November 29, 2024, and the last date to raise objections was December 2, 2024.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.
How to check SSC MTS 2024 Result
Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check SSC MTS 2024 Result when declared:
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Click on login link and enter the details.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
