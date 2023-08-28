News / Education / Exam Results / SSC Results 2023 Live: CGL, MTS tier 1 results awaited at ssc.nic.in
SSC Results 2023 Live: CGL, MTS tier 1 results awaited at ssc.nic.in

Aug 28, 2023 10:51 AM IST
SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: The commission has not announced any date or time for these results.

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will announce results of the tier 1 MTS and CGL examinations through its official website, ssc.nic.in. The commission has not announced any date or time for these results. 

SSC conducted CGL Tier I examination from July 14 to July 27, 2023 and MTS Tier I examination was held in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20, 2023. 

Provisional answer keys of both exams have been published and results are scheduled next. 

The SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) recruitment drive is being held for 12,523 vacancies and the CGL 2023 exam will fill up 7,500 vacancies. 

    Where to check SSC exam results?

    Results of SSC MTS and CGL tier 1 exams will be available on the exam website, ssc.nic.in. 

