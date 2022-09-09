SSC Selection Post 2019 Phase VII marks out at ssc.nic.in, get link here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the 2019 Phase VII Selection Post marks today, September 9. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result by login through their registered ID and password at ssc.nic.in. The marks window will be open for one month. Candidates can check result by October 8 up to 6 pm.

“A window for seeing marks of Phase-Vlli2019/Selection Posts is being opened for ONE MONTH starting from 09.09.2022 till 08.10.2022 (upto 6:00 PM)", reads the official notification. For more details check details here.

Direct link to check the result

SSC Selection Post 2019 Phase VII marks: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on candidate’s login

Login using registered ID and password

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.