IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2018: Revised final result out, check here
SSC steno exam 2018: Final result of 19 candidates which has now been revised.(ssc.nic.in)
SSC steno exam 2018: Final result of 19 candidates which has now been revised.(ssc.nic.in)
exam results

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2018: Revised final result out, check here

  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, April 1 declared the revised final result of Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2018.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:55 PM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, April 1 declared the revised final result of Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2018.

SSC had declared the final result of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2018 in November 2020, in which 473 candidates were provisionally selected for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 991 candidates were provisionally selected for Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Few Candidates had raised objections regarding discrepancies in the final result of the examination. Some issues in the final result were reported by the Central Region of SSC. The commission examined these issues and corrective action has been taken and the final result of 19 candidates has now been revised.

Here is the list of 19 candidates whose results have been revised along with their allotted category and posts

SSC steno exam 2018: Final result of 19 candidates which has now been revised. (ssc.nic.in)
SSC steno exam 2018: Final result of 19 candidates which has now been revised. (ssc.nic.in)

Based on the above revision of result, cut-off details of the following post codes have been revised as under:

SSC steno exam 2018: Cut-off details based on above revision of results(ssc.nic.in)
SSC steno exam 2018: Cut-off details based on above revision of results(ssc.nic.in)

Note: All other contents of the SSC steno final result write-up declared on November 28, 2020 will remain unchanged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc stenographer ssc stenographer result ssc steno result exam result + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP