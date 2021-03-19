TISSNET result 2021 to be declared today, here's how to check
- TISSNET result 2021: Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the TISSNET examination 2021 conducted on February 20, 2021, will be able to check their results online at tiss.edu.
TISSNET result 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will on Friday, March 19, declare the results of the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021 on its official website.
Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the TISSNET examination 2021 conducted on February 20, 2021, will be able to check their results online at tiss.edu.
How to check TISSNET result 2021 after it is announced:
Visit the official website at tiss.edu
On the homepage, click on the link for results
A new page will appear on the display screen
Login with your credentials
The TISSNET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its printout for future use.
The institute conducts the entrance examination for admission to various Masters (Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated ) Programmes at TISS campuses in Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
