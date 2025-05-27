TJEE Result 2025 declared at tbjee.nic.in, direct link to check Tripura JEE scores here, know toppers

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has declared the TJEE or Tripura JEE exam results on Monday, May 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examinations 2025 can check and download their results from the official website at tbjee.nic.in. TJEE Result 2025 has been declared at tbjee.nic.in,. The direct link to check Tripura JEE scores is given here.

The result is also available on jeeonline.tripura.gov.in.

As per TBJEE, a total of 5296 candidates had applied for the TJEE 2025. Of these, 1989 candidates appeared for the PCM group, and 4332 appeared for the PCB group.

First three toppers of the PCM group are as follows:

1. Dipjoy Das

2. Trisrota Das

3. Arnab Nath

First three toppers of the PCB group:

Ananya Nath Saptadip Pal Debaprasad Saha

Notably, the TJEE 2025 was conducted on April 23, 2025 in three shifts. The examination was conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Khowai, Bishalgarh, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

Prior to this, the board had released the provisional answer key of TJEE 2025 and invited feedback from candidates. Their feedback was reviewed and used to prepare the final answer key, which is also available on the board's website.

TJEE 2025: Here's how to download results

Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download the TJEE 2025 results. The TJEE Results 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TJEE 2025.