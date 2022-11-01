Home / Education / Exam Results / TN NEET PG Counselling round 2 seat allotment list out at tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET PG Counselling round 2 seat allotment list out at tnmedicalselection.net

exam results
Published on Nov 01, 2022 12:20 PM IST

Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022 seat allotment list for round 2 released.

TN NEET PG Counselling round 2 seat allotment list out at tnmedicalselection.net
TN NEET PG Counselling round 2 seat allotment list out at tnmedicalselection.net
ByHT Education Desk

The Tamil Nadu National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 seat allotment list for round 2 government quota has been announced by the Directorate of Medical Education.

Candidates who registered for the counselling can check round 2 Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022 allotment list on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

Direct link here

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to check result

Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net

Key in your log-in credentials- application number, date of birth

Click on submit

NEET PG 2022 round two allotment list will be displayed on screen

Download second round selection list a

Take a print out for further reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu seat allotment
tamil nadu seat allotment

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out