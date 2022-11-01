TN NEET PG Counselling round 2 seat allotment list out at tnmedicalselection.net
Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022 seat allotment list for round 2 released.
The Tamil Nadu National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 seat allotment list for round 2 government quota has been announced by the Directorate of Medical Education.
Candidates who registered for the counselling can check round 2 Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022 allotment list on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.
Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to check result
Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net
Key in your log-in credentials- application number, date of birth
Click on submit
NEET PG 2022 round two allotment list will be displayed on screen
Download second round selection list a
Take a print out for further reference.
