    News / education / exam results / TN NMMS Result 2024 Live: DGE Tamil Nadu to announce scholarship result for Class 8 today
    Live

    TN NMMS Result 2024 Live: DGE Tamil Nadu to announce scholarship result for Class 8 today

    Feb 28, 2024 8:51 AM IST
    TN NMMS Result 2024 Live Updates: Students and parents can check Tamil Nadu NMMS results on dge.tn.gov.in after 4 pm.
    TN NMMS Result 2024 Live Updates: Scholarship results will be announced on dge.tn.gov.in
    TN NMMS Result 2024 Live Updates: Scholarship results will be announced on dge.tn.gov.in

    TN NMMS Scholarship Result 2024 Live Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce results of the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Examination 2024 today, February 28. The results are scheduled to be announced at 4 pm, after which parents and students can go to the website dge.tn.gov.in and check their selection status. ...Read More

    The NMMS examination in Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2023-24, for Class 8 students studying in government and government-aided schools was held on February 3. A total of 2,25,490 students participated in the examination.

    To check individual results, registration number and date of birth will be required. In addition, a consolidated list of selected candidates will be published on the DGE website.

    Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on TN NMMS results 2024.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 28, 2024 8:51 AM IST

    Where to check TN NMMS result 2024?

    The result of the Tamil Nadu NMMS scholarship will be announced at 4 pm, after which parents and students can visit the DGE website, dge.tn.gov.in to check it. A merit list of selected candidates will also be published on the same website.

    Feb 28, 2024 8:37 AM IST

    TN NMMS Scholarship Result 2024 Live Updates: Results to be out today

    DGE Tamil Nadu will announce the results of the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination 2023-24 today, February 28.

