TN NMMS Result 2024 Live: DGE Tamil Nadu to announce scholarship result for Class 8 today

TN NMMS Scholarship Result 2024 Live Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce results of the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Examination 2024 today, February 28. The results are scheduled to be announced at 4 pm, after which parents and students can go to the website dge.tn.gov.in and check their selection status. ...Read More

The NMMS examination in Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2023-24, for Class 8 students studying in government and government-aided schools was held on February 3. A total of 2,25,490 students participated in the examination.

To check individual results, registration number and date of birth will be required. In addition, a consolidated list of selected candidates will be published on the DGE website.

