TS CPGET Result 2022 live: CPGET result out at cpget.tsche.ac.in, link here

Updated on Sep 20, 2022 05:01 PM IST

TS CPGET Result 2022 live updates: TSCHE has announced the TS CPGET 2022 result today, September 20.

CPGET result out at cpget.tsche.ac.in, link here
CPGET result out at cpget.tsche.ac.in, link here
ByHT Education Desk
Osmania University, Hyderabad has announced the result of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 on September 20. The result will be available on the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Direct link to download the rank card

Candidates can check their TS CPGET 2022 score card through their Hall ticket number, Registration number, and date of Birth.

“TS CPGET-2022 results will be released on 20-09-2022 by Prof. R. Libadri, Charmin, TSCHE”, reads the official website of TSCHE.

CPGET – 2022 is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2022-2023.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 20, 2022 04:59 PM IST

    TS CPGET results 2022: Check result through credentials 

    TS CPGET 2022 result out at cpget.tsche.ac.in
    TS CPGET 2022 result out at cpget.tsche.ac.in

    Candidates can check their TS CPGET 2022 result through their Hall ticket number, Registration number, and date of Birth.

  • Sep 20, 2022 04:54 PM IST

    TS CPGET 2022: Check score card at cpget.tsche.ac.in

    Check score card at cpget.tsche.ac.in
    Check score card at cpget.tsche.ac.in

    Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) announced the result of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022.

  • Sep 20, 2022 04:47 PM IST

    TS CPGET 2022: Result out at cpget.tsche.ac.in

    TS CPGET – 2022 result announced at cpget.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can check their result through log in credintials.

  • Sep 20, 2022 04:09 PM IST

    TS CPGET 2022: No entrance exam were held for some subjects

    For the M.A. degrees in Arabic, Kannada, Marathi, Persian, and Theatre Arts, there was no entrance exam.

  • Sep 20, 2022 04:07 PM IST

    TS CPGET 2022: Exam was held in three sessions

    TS CPGET exam 2022 was conducted by Osmania university from August 11 to 28, in three sessions.

  • Sep 20, 2022 04:02 PM IST

    TS CPGET 2022: List of websites

    cpget.tsche.ac.in

    tsche.ac.in

  • Sep 20, 2022 04:01 PM IST

    TS CPGET 2022:  Exam is conducted for admissions into various P.G courses

    A state level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) – 2022 is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2022-2023.

  • Sep 20, 2022 03:49 PM IST

    TS CPGET 2022 Result: How to check

    Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in

    On the homepage, look for the CPGET 2022 rank card

    Key in your credentials and log in

    Submit and download the rank card

    Take a printout of the CPGET 2022 rank card for further reference.

  • Sep 20, 2022 03:48 PM IST

    TS CPGET result 2022: Result will be out at cpget.tsche.ac.in

    “TS CPGET-2022 results will be released on 20-09-2022 by Prof. R. Libadri, Charmin, TSCHE” reads the official website of TSCHE.

  • Sep 20, 2022 03:46 PM IST

    TS  CPGET results 2022: Result releasing today

    TS CPGET 2022 result will be released today at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

