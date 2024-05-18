TS EAPCET Result 2024: Aloor Praneetha tops Agriculture and Pharmacy stream
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared TS EAMCET Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2024 and wish to check their results can check the scores through the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
The overall pass percentage of the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream is 89.66%. The pass percentage of girls in this stream is 90.18% and the pass percentage of boys in this stream is 88.25%.
A total of 91, 633 students appeared for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream exam that was conducted on May 7 and 8, 2024, across various exam centres in the state. The attendance for Pharmacy and Agriculture recorded was 91.24%.
The following are the top 10 rankers in the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream of TS EAPCET 2024:
Rank 1: Aloor Praneetha
Rank 2: Nagudasari Radha Krishna
Rank 3: Gaddam Shri Varshini
Rank 4: Sompalli Saketh Raghav
Rank 5: Repala Sai Vivek
Rank 6: Mohammad Azhaan Saad
Rank 7: Vadlapudi Mukhesh Chowdary
Rank 8: Jenni Bhargav Sumanth
Rank 9: Jayashetty Aditya
Rank 10: Poola Divya Teja
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can look up their scores by following the below-mentioned steps:
Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
Click on the TS EAMCET Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
A new page will open where candidates can check their scores.
Verify the details mentioned on the scorecard
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The qualifying percentage of marks for the TS EAPCET-2024 is 25% of the maximum marks for consideration for ranking. However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.
