TS EAPCET Result 2024: Aloor Praneetha tops Agriculture and Pharmacy stream

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared TS EAMCET Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2024 and wish to check their results can check the scores through the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in. A total of 91, 633 students appeared for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream exam that was conducted on May 7 and 8, 2024, across various exam centres in the state. The attendance for Pharmacy and Agriculture recorded was 91.24%. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

The overall pass percentage of the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream is 89.66%. The pass percentage of girls in this stream is 90.18% and the pass percentage of boys in this stream is 88.25%.

The following are the top 10 rankers in the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream of TS EAPCET 2024:

Rank 1: Aloor Praneetha

Rank 2: Nagudasari Radha Krishna

Rank 3: Gaddam Shri Varshini

Rank 4: Sompalli Saketh Raghav

Rank 5: Repala Sai Vivek

Rank 6: Mohammad Azhaan Saad

Rank 7: Vadlapudi Mukhesh Chowdary

Rank 8: Jenni Bhargav Sumanth

Rank 9: Jayashetty Aditya

Rank 10: Poola Divya Teja

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can look up their scores by following the below-mentioned steps:

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the TS EAMCET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

A new page will open where candidates can check their scores.

Verify the details mentioned on the scorecard

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualifying percentage of marks for the TS EAPCET-2024 is 25% of the maximum marks for consideration for ranking. However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.