TS ICET 2022 result likely on August 23 at icet.tsche.ac.in, know how to check

exam results
Published on Aug 21, 2022 04:21 PM IST
  • TSCHE will likely announce the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22.
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will likely announce the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22. candidates who took the examination can check the TS ICET 2022 result on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, was conducted on July 27 and 28 in two shifts. The state-level admission examination was conducted online on behalf of TSCHE by the Kakatiya University in Waranga and the preliminary answer key was announced on August 4, 2022.

TS ICET 2022: Know hoe to check result

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Download the admit card

Take print out for future use.

