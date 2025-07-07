TS ICET Result 2025 declared, here's how to check at icet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana Council of Higher Education, TGCHE, (formerly TSCHE) has released the results of TS ICET 2025 on Monday, July 7, 2025. Candidates who took the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can download their rank cards from the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in. TS ICET Results 2025 Live Updates TS ICET Result 2025 has been declared, The steps to check results at icet.tgche.ac.in is given here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Along with the results, the council has also released the TS ICET final answer key.

TS ICET Result 2025: Steps to check

Candidates can download their rank cards by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in. On the home page, click on TS ICET result/marks memo download link. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check and download your result. Keep a printout of the result for future reference.

Prior to this, the council released the ICET provisional answer key along with question papers and candidates' responses. Candidates were allowed to submit objections on the payment of ₹500 per question between June 22 and 26.

The council had conducted the examination on June 8 and 9, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

There were three sections in the TS ICET Question Paper, namely Section A (Analytical Ability), Section B (Mathematical Ability), and Section C (Communication Ability).

The council conducts TS ICET for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges. Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, conducted the exam on behalf of the council.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of TS ICET.