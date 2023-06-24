Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS PECET 2023 Rank Card. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test can download the rank card through the official site of TSCHE PECET at pecet.tsche.ac.in. TS PECET 2023 Rank Card released at pecet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Physical and Skill Tests at Satavahana University Karimnagar was conducted from June 16 to June 23, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TS PECET 2023 Rank Card: How to download

Visit the official site of TSCHE PECET at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS PECET 2023 Rank Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the rank card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2023) is conducted by Satavahana University for the academic year 2023-2024 for seeking Admission into B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSCHE PECET at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

