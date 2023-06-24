Home / Education / Exam Results / TS PECET 2023 Rank Card released at pecet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here

TS PECET 2023 Rank Card released at pecet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 24, 2023 06:57 PM IST

TS PECET 2023 Rank Card has been released. Candidates can download the rank card through the direct link given below.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS PECET 2023 Rank Card. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test can download the rank card through the official site of TSCHE PECET at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS PECET 2023 Rank Card released at pecet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TS PECET 2023 Rank Card released at pecet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Physical and Skill Tests at Satavahana University Karimnagar was conducted from June 16 to June 23, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download TS PECET 2023 Rank Card

TS PECET 2023 Rank Card: How to download

  • Visit the official site of TSCHE PECET at pecet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on TS PECET 2023 Rank Card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your rank card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the rank card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2023) is conducted by Satavahana University for the academic year 2023-2024 for seeking Admission into B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSCHE PECET at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out