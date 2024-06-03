TS POLYCET Result 2024 out, steps to check Telangana Polytechnic CET marks on polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

TS POLYCET Result 2024: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has announced results of the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or TS POLYCET 2024. The rank cards of the Polytechnic entrance examination are hosted on polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can download it using the registration number/mobile number or hall ticket number along with the password. They can use this direct link to check the result. TS POLYCET result 2024 announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TS POLYCET result 2024: Direct link to download rank card.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

TS POLYCET is the common entrance test for admission to all diploma courses in Engineering, non-Engineering and Technology offered atPolytechnics, Institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics, Institutions running in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana.

The exam is also used for admission to Diploma in Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Seed Technology and Organic Agriculture courses offered by Professor Jay Shankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Diploma courses offered by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University (SKLTSHU).

This year, the entrance test was conducted on May 17. Ahead of announcing results, the SBTET released the provisional answer key of the exam.

How to check TS POLYCET result 2024?