Department of School Education, Hyderabad has declared TS TET Result 2025 on July 22, 2025. The result for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test June examination can be checked by candidates on the official website of TS TET at tgtet.aptonline.in. TS TET Result 2025: TGTET June results declared at tgtet.aptonline.in, direct link to check here

Along with the results, the final answer key has also been released by the Department. The final key is also available on the official website.

The examination was held on June 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am ro 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The question paper was bilingual i.e. English followed by the Language-I chosen by the candidates for all languages except Sanskrit.

TS TET Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS TET at tgtet.aptonline.in.

2. Click on TS TET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS TET.