TSPSC group 1 prelims result out, 31,382 qualify, steps to check it on tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2024: The Telangana Public Service Commission has announced the result of the group 1 services screening test (TSPSC group 1 prelims 2024). Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website, tspsc.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below. TSPSC group 1 prelims result 2024 announced on tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC group 1 prelims result 2024 direct link

The commission has also shared the final answer key of the test.

TSPSC group 1 prelims final answer key direct link

A total of 31,382 candidates have been provisionally admitted for the Mains examination, the commission said.

The exam was held on June 9 at 31 districts of the state. Scanned copies of OMR answer sheets were released on June 24.

The group 1 Mains examination will be held from October 21 to 27, the commission said, adding that hall tickets or admit cards for the test will be issued one week before the exam.

Cut-off marks for the TSPSC group 1 prelims examination will be uploaded on the commission's website after the entire examination process is over (after the declaration of result), the commission said.

How to check TSPSC group 1 prelims result 2024

Go to the commission's official website, tspsc.gov.in. Open the TSPSC group 1 services prelims result link A PDF will open. Scroll down until you see the list of roll numbers of the selected candidates. If you are using an Windows computer, press Ctrl+F buttons. If yousing a Mac device, press Command+F buttons. A search bar will appear. Enter your roll number without any space. Check the search result to know your selection status.

For further details, the candidates can visit the official website of the commission.