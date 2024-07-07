TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2024 declared at tspsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

Telangana Public Service Commission has declared TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Group 1 preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2024 declared, direct link to check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The preliminary examination was conducted on June 9, 2024. The exam was conducted in 897 Centres across 31 Districts of Telangana State. The exam was conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1 pm. A total Number of 403667 online applications were received from candidates and Hall Tickets were generated for 403645 candidates. A total of 302172 candidates have appeared for the examination. The attendance recorded was 74.86%.

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2024: How to check

To check the roll numbers, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates who have appeared for the prelims examination can check the results. Those candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted from October 21, 2024, onwards. It will consist of seven papers and be descriptive in nature. The Commission reserves the right to conduct the Main Examination either through Digital mode of question paper display or Conventional hard copy based question paper. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.