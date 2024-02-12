 TSPSC releases final answer key for accounts officer and other posts, link here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / TSPSC releases final answer key for accounts officer and other posts, link here

TSPSC releases final answer key for accounts officer and other posts, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 12, 2024 05:30 PM IST

Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website at tspsc.gov.in.

Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the final answer key for the Accounts Officer, Junior Accounts Office and Senior Accountant post in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the final answer key from the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC releases final answer key for Accounts Officer, Junior Accounts Office and Senior Accountant post
TSPSC releases final answer key for Accounts Officer, Junior Accounts Office and Senior Accountant post

Direct link to check the final answer key

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The Response Sheets of the candidates marked with Final Keys are made available on the Commission’s website from 12/02/2024. No further objections will be entertained on the Final key”, reads the official notification.

TSPSC final answer key 2024: How to check

Visit the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Kye in your login details

Download the final answer key

Take the print out for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On