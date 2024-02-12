TSPSC releases final answer key for accounts officer and other posts, link here
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website at tspsc.gov.in.
Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the final answer key for the Accounts Officer, Junior Accounts Office and Senior Accountant post in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the final answer key from the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in.
“The Response Sheets of the candidates marked with Final Keys are made available on the Commission’s website from 12/02/2024. No further objections will be entertained on the Final key”, reads the official notification.
TSPSC final answer key 2024: How to check
Visit the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the answer key link
Kye in your login details
Download the final answer key
Take the print out for future reference.