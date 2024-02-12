TSPSC releases final answer key for accounts officer and other posts, link here

Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the final answer key for the Accounts Officer, Junior Accounts Office and Senior Accountant post in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the final answer key from the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC releases final answer key for Accounts Officer, Junior Accounts Office and Senior Accountant post

Direct link to check the final answer key

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The Response Sheets of the candidates marked with Final Keys are made available on the Commission’s website from 12/02/2024. No further objections will be entertained on the Final key”, reads the official notification.

TSPSC final answer key 2024: How to check

Visit the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Kye in your login details

Download the final answer key

Take the print out for future reference.