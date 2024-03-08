Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has declared UCEED 2024 result on March 8, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design can check the result through the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in. UCEED 2024 result out, direct link here

UCEED 2024 examination was conducted on January 21, 2024, from 9 am to 12 noon. The provisional answer key was released on January 23 and the last date to raise objections was till January 25, 2024. The final answer key was released on February 1, 2024.

Candidates must use their user login and password (created during registration) to view the results on the webpage. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UCEED 2024 result: How to check

Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on UCEED 2024 result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The scorecard will be available for download on March 11, 2024. UCEED 2024 score is valid only for admission to the programmes in the academic year 2024-2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UCEED.