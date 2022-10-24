UGC NET 2022: Last date to challenge phase 4 answer key, results expected soon

UGC NET Result 2022: The window to raise objections to the provisional answer keyof University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 will be closed today, October 24. After the window is over, candidates can expect to get their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Results will also be made available on the result portal of NTA, ntaresults.nic.in.

When UG NET result is released, candidates will be required to login with their application number and date of birth to view scorecards. . Before declaration of results, NTA is likely to publish the final answer key of the exam on the website.

How to check UGC NET results 2022

Go to the exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or the result portal, ntaresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to view scorecards.

Enter the asked login details.

Submit and view your scores.

Take a printout of the result page for future use.