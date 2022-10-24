Home / Education / Exam Results / UGC NET 2022: Last date to challenge phase 4 answer key, results expected soon

UGC NET 2022: Last date to challenge phase 4 answer key, results expected soon

Published on Oct 24, 2022 11:07 AM IST

UGC NET 2022 results will be announced on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Results will also be made available on the result portal of NTA, ntaresults.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022: Last date to challenge phase 4 answer key, results expected soon(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

UGC NET Result 2022: The window to raise objections to the provisional answer keyof University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 will be closed today, October 24. After the window is over, candidates can expect to get their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Results will also be made available on the result portal of NTA, ntaresults.nic.in.

When UG NET result is released, candidates will be required to login with their application number and date of birth to view scorecards. . Before declaration of results, NTA is likely to publish the final answer key of the exam on the website.

How to check UGC NET results 2022

Go to the exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or the result portal, ntaresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to view scorecards.

Enter the asked login details.

Submit and view your scores.

Take a printout of the result page for future use.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
