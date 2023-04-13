National Testing Agency, NTA has declared UGC NET 2023 Result. All the appeared candidates can check their respective UGC NET results on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and also on nta.ac.in. UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates UGC NET 2023 Result Declared: How to check scores at ugcnet.nta.nic.in(Hindustan Times)

The provisional answer key was released by the Agency on March 23, 2023. The objection window was active till March 25, 2023. The final answer key was released on April 5, 2023.

The UGC NET December 2022 was conducted by NTA in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the exam this year. The examination started on February 21 and concluded on March 16, 2023. All the appeared candidates can check their results through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check results here

UGC NET 2023 Result Declared: How to check scores

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET 2023 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.