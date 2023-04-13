Home / Education / Exam Results / UGC NET Results 2023 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

UGC NET Results 2023 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 13, 2023 08:04 PM IST

UGC NET Results 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared UGC NET Results 2023. Candidates who have appeared for UGC NET December and June 2023 examination can check their results through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Results 2023 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here
UGC NET Results 2023 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The UGC NET examination was held in 5 phases, for 83 subjects, from February 21 to March 16, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The answer key was released on March 24, 2023. The final answer key was released on April 5, 2023.

Direct link to check UGC NET Results 2023

UGC NET Results 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on UGC NET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. The record of UGC NET December 2022 will be preserved upto 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net december
ugc net december
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out