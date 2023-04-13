National Testing Agency, NTA has declared UGC NET Results 2023. Candidates who have appeared for UGC NET December and June 2023 examination can check their results through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET Results 2023 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The UGC NET examination was held in 5 phases, for 83 subjects, from February 21 to March 16, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The answer key was released on March 24, 2023. The final answer key was released on April 5, 2023.

Direct link to check UGC NET Results 2023

UGC NET Results 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. The record of UGC NET December 2022 will be preserved upto 90 days from the date of declaration of result.