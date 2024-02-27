UGC NET December 2023 certificates, JRF award letters released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued e-Certificates of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2023). Candidates who have qualified in the examination can download their certificates from the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET December 2023 certificates, award letters released

Joint Research Fellowship (JRF) award letters have also been released. Eligible candidates can download it from the same website.

The UGC NET examination in 83 subjects was held on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 19, 2023. A total of 9,45,872 candidates appeared in the exam in 292 cities across the country.

The result of the UGC NET December 2023 exam was declared on January 18, 2024.

How to download UGC NET December certificates, award letters

Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Open the award letter and certificate download link. Log in with your application number and date of birth. Download the document.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the certificate, the candidate can email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in For more updates or latest news keep visiting the Official website of NTA https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in,” the notification reads.