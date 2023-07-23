Home / Education / Exam Results / UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on UGC NET result, final answer key
UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on UGC NET result, final answer key

Jul 23, 2023 01:49 PM IST
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check their results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in when released.

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce results of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023 soon. As per information available, these results are likely to be out on July 26 or 27. Candidates can check it on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in when released. 

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE updates
UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NTA released the provisional answer key of UGC NET June 2023 on July 6. The final answer key will be released along with or after results.

UGC NET June exam was held  for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country. This time, a total of 6,39,069 candidates were eligible for the exam.

The exam was held in two phases – first phase from June 13 to 17 and the second one from June 19 to 22, 2023.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 23, 2023 01:49 PM IST

    UGC NET result 2023: Where to check score

    Candidates will get UGC NET result on these websites:

    1. ugcnet.nta.nic.in
    2. ntaresults.nic.in.
  • Jul 23, 2023 01:27 PM IST

    When is UGC NET result 2023?

    NTA is expected to announce UGC NET June 2023 results on July 26 or 27, 2023. 

ugc net december exam result.

ByHT Education Desk

