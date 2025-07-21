National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Result 2025 on July 22, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for UGC NET June examination can check the results when announced on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The result link will also be available on ugcnetjun2025.ntaonline.in. UGC NET Result 2025 tomorrow: Where, how to check June exam results(Hindustan Times)

Apart from these websites, the UGC NET result details can also be checked on official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET June examination was held from June 25 to June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on July 5 and the objection window was opened on July 6, 2025. The last date to raise objection was July 8, 2025.

UGC NET June Result 2025 date announced by NTA, check result date here

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

UGC NET Result 2025: How to check results

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.