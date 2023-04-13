National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday (April 13) announced results of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2022. Candidates can check their scores on ntaresults.nic.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET result 2023 live updates. UGC NET results for December 2022 cycle declared, check cut off here (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

To check these results, candidates have to login to the official website with their application numbers and dates of birth.

The December 2022 edition of UGC NET was held in February-March 2023. A total of 8,34,537 candidates took the exam in 83 subjects. The exam was completed in five phases.

The next edition of UGC NET will be held in the June 2023 cycle and with December 2022 results announced, NTA is expected to issue the notification for the next exam soon.

UGC NET is a national level exam that determines the ligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professorship’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. NTA is conducting the test in Computer Based Test (CBT) December 2018 onwards.

Here is the direct link to view UGC NET December results cut offs List I

Here is the direct link to view UGC NET December results cut offs List II