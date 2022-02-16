Home / Education / Exam Results / UGC NET results likely to be declared in a day or two, says official
  • UGC NET results: The University Grant Commission (UGC) is likely to release the National Eligibility Test (NET) results in a day or two.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, the newly appointed UGC Chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said 'UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two."(File)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 03:23 PM IST
The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in India and more than 12 lakh candidates had registered for UGC-NET exam.

The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in India and more than 12 lakh candidates had registered for UGC-NET exam.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, the UGC could not conduct the December-2020 UGC-NET examination so the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together. NTA conducted Phase I of UGC-NET December 2020 and June, 2021 between 20 November 2021 and 05 December 2021, Phase II between 24 December to 27 December 2021 and Phase III on 04 and 05 January, 2022 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. On January 21, the answer key of the exam was released and representations were invited.

