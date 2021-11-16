UP Board declares HS, Inter improvement exam 2021 results

UP Board has declared the results of its high school and intermediate improvement examination-2021 on Tuesday.

UP Board officials in a communiqué informed that the results have been duly uploaded on the official website of the UP Board—https://upmsp.edu.in/— for the benefit of the students.

UP board HS improvement exam result

UP board inter improvement exam result

A total of 36,809 high school students and 37,612 intermediate students had applied for the improvement exams this time.

A total of 33,876 high school students including 33042 institutional and another 834 private candidates had appeared in the exam. The pass percentage of institutional students was 91.11% while that of private candidates the pass percentage was 76.37%. Overall a total of 90.75% high school students passed the improvement exam, they added.

Of the 33,876 examinees, 21,971 were boys and 11,905 were girls. The pass percentage of boys was 89.59 % while that of the girls, the same was 92.90%, they said.

Likewise, a total of 34,583 Intermediate students including 31,804 institutional and another 2,779 private candidates had appeared in the exam.

The pass percentage of institutional students was 78.02% while that of private candidates the pass percentage was 74.81%. Overall a total of 77.76% intermediate students passed the improvement exam, the communiqué said.

Of the total of 34583 examinees, 23118 were boys and 11465 were girls. The pass percentage of boys was 74.85% while that of the girls, it was 83.62%, it further added.