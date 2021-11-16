UP Board declares HS, Inter improvement exam 2021 results
- UP Board has declared the results of its high school and intermediate improvement examination 2021. Students can check the result at upmsp.edu.in.
UP Board has declared the results of its high school and intermediate improvement examination-2021 on Tuesday.
UP Board officials in a communiqué informed that the results have been duly uploaded on the official website of the UP Board—https://upmsp.edu.in/— for the benefit of the students.
UP board HS improvement exam result
UP board inter improvement exam result
A total of 36,809 high school students and 37,612 intermediate students had applied for the improvement exams this time.
A total of 33,876 high school students including 33042 institutional and another 834 private candidates had appeared in the exam. The pass percentage of institutional students was 91.11% while that of private candidates the pass percentage was 76.37%. Overall a total of 90.75% high school students passed the improvement exam, they added.
Of the 33,876 examinees, 21,971 were boys and 11,905 were girls. The pass percentage of boys was 89.59 % while that of the girls, the same was 92.90%, they said.
Likewise, a total of 34,583 Intermediate students including 31,804 institutional and another 2,779 private candidates had appeared in the exam.
The pass percentage of institutional students was 78.02% while that of private candidates the pass percentage was 74.81%. Overall a total of 77.76% intermediate students passed the improvement exam, the communiqué said.
Of the total of 34583 examinees, 23118 were boys and 11465 were girls. The pass percentage of boys was 74.85% while that of the girls, it was 83.62%, it further added.