UP NHM Result 2023 for ANM, Pharmacist posts announced, links here

National Health Mission (NHM) in Uttar Pradesh has announced results of the recruitment examination held for Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) and Pharmacist-Allopathic posts. Candidates who have appeared in the UP NHM recruitment examination for these two posts can now go to the website upnrhm.gov.in and check their results. Links have been provided below. UP NHM ANM, GNM results 2023 announced on upnrhm.gov.in (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The ongoing recruitment drive of UP NHM is to fill over 17,000 vacancies of ANM, Pharmacist, Lab Technician and Staff Nurse vacancies in Uttar Pradesh.

The recruitment exam for ANM vacancies was held on December 27 and 28, 2022 and the exam for Pharmacists, Lab Technicians took place on December 28 and 29. The Staff Nurse exam was held on January 18, 19 and 20.

UP NHM Result: ANM

UP NHM Result: Pharmacist-Allopathic

How to check UP NHM ANM, Pharmacist results 2023

Go to upnrhm.gov.in. Open the result link for ANM or Pharmacist, as required. Application number, name and other information of selected candidates will be mentioned in the PDF. Check it.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of NHM UP.