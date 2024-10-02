UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPBPB results, scorecard awaited at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB will release UP Police Constable Result 2024 likely soon. All the candidates who appeared for the Constable written examination can check the results through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The final answer key will also be released along with the written exam results. ...Read More

However, the date and time of the release of the final answer key and exam results have not been announced yet.

UPPBPB Constable written exam was held in two phases- the first phase was held on August 23, 24 and 25, 2024, and the second phase was held on August 30 and 31, 2024. The exam was held in two shifts- the first shift was from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift was from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the written test. Out of the total number of candidates, 28.91 lakh candidates in the first phase of the exam and 19.26 lakh candidates appeared in the second phase.

The provisional answer key for all exam days was released separately and the objection window was opened separately. The last date to raise objections for the last exam date was September 19, 2024.

UPPBPB will review the feedback submitted by candidates. If found valid, the final answer keys will be revised accordingly and used in preparing the results. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results and the final answer key.