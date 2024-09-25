UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Where, how to check scores when announced
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will announce Constable recruitment examination results in due course of time. After the announcement, candidates can check their results and download scorecards from the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in. The Constable recruitment examination examination was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31. On all exam days, the test was held in two shifts – -the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm....Read More
The answer keys for all exam days and shifts have been released. The final answer keys and results are expected to be declared next.
The board will review the feedback submitted by candidates. If found valid, the final answer keys will be revised accordingly and used in the preparation of the result.
How to check UP Police Constable result 2024
Go to the uppbpb.gov.in
Open the UP Police Constable result link given on the home page
Login to your account.
Check and download your result.
The UP Police Constable recruitment examination was conducted for over 48 lakh candidates at 1,174 exam centres located in 67 districts across the state.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on UP Police Constable result.
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Exam held for over 48 lakh candidates
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Constable recruitment examination in Uttar Pradesh was held in two phases for over 48 lakh candidates. The first phase was held on August 23, 24, 25 and the second phase was on August 30 and 31.
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Final answer key awaited
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The final answer key of the UP Police Constable recruitment examination is awaited. It will be released along with or after the announcement of results.
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: How to check results
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: After the announcement of results, candidates can check their marks online by following these steps-
- Go to uppbpb.gov.in.
- The link to check the Constable exam results will be given on the home page. Open it.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and download your result.
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Where to check results when declared
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The results of the UP Police Constable recruitment examination will be announced on the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in.