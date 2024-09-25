UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Where, how to check scores when announced

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will announce Constable recruitment examination results in due course of time. After the announcement, candidates can check their results and download scorecards from the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in. The Constable recruitment examination examination was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31. On all exam days, the test was held in two shifts – -the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm....Read More

The answer keys for all exam days and shifts have been released. The final answer keys and results are expected to be declared next.

The board will review the feedback submitted by candidates. If found valid, the final answer keys will be revised accordingly and used in the preparation of the result.

How to check UP Police Constable result 2024

Go to the uppbpb.gov.in

Open the UP Police Constable result link given on the home page

Login to your account.

Check and download your result.

The UP Police Constable recruitment examination was conducted for over 48 lakh candidates at 1,174 exam centres located in 67 districts across the state.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on UP Police Constable result.