UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPRPB results expected by third week of November

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will announce the result of the Constable recruitment examination soon. According to an official statement shared by the board on X, the result is expected by the third week of November. When announced, candidates can check it on uppbpb.gov.in. ...Read More

The recruitment test for 60,244 Constable vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police was held on August 23, 24, 25 and on August 30, 31, 2024.

“We are already in the process of assessment of OMR sheets so the written exam result could be released by November third week for the second round of recruitment process, details of which will be shared on the board website,” confirmed UPPRPB chairman Rajeev Krishna.

The final answer keys of the question papers were released on October 30 and were available for download till November 9.

The board said all the incorrect questions have been cancelled, and marks will be given to every candidate as per the directives of the Allahabad High Court.

Out of the 1,500 questions asked in all shifts, 25 were found wrong.

A senior board official further said that as many as 29 questions had more than one correct answer. For such questions, full marks will be awarded to those who marked one of the correct options. He added that the correct options for 16 questions were changed after reviewing the objections.

A total of 70 objections were found correct, of which 25 were cases where questions were found wrong, 29 questions had two correct options and answers mentioned in the earlier released keys for 16 questions were incorrect, which had been rectified in the final key.

Along with the UP Police Constable written result, the board will share the cut-off marks and the merit list of candidates for physical tests and document verification.

Over 34.6 lakh candidates out of the total 48,17,441 registered (including 15 lakh woman candidates) candidates appeared in the written examination. Of the total vacancies notified, 20 per cent are reserved for women. This means the total number of vacancies for female candidates are 12,049 and male vacancies are 48,195.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on UP Police Constable result 2024.