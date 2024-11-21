Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP Police Constable Result 2024 out at uppbpb.gov.in, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 21, 2024 12:25 PM IST

Candidates who would like to check the results of the UP Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 can visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the results of the Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 on the official website. UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live Updates

The final answer key for the UP Police Constable exam was released on November 2 and was available on the official website until November 9, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The final answer key for the UP Police Constable exam was released on November 2 and was available on the official website until November 9, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the results of the UP Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 can visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

About the exam:

The written exam for UP Police Constable was conducted in two phases – on August 23, 24, 25 and on August 30, 31 across the state. This year, a total of 48,17,441 candidates registered for the UP Police Constable recruitment examination.

The final answer key for the UP Police Constable exam was released on November 2 and was available on the official website until November 9, 2024.

Direct Link to check UP Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Results

Vacancy details:

The board will fill 60,244 vacancies through this exam. Twenty percent of vacancies (12,049) are reserved for female candidates. The number of vacancies for male candidates is 48,195.

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Steps to check

Go to uppbpb.gov.in.

Open the results page and then go to Constable result

Enter your login credentials

Submit and check your results.

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On