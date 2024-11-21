UP Police Constable Result 2024 out at uppbpb.gov.in, here's how to check

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the results of the Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 on the official website. UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live Updates The final answer key for the UP Police Constable exam was released on November 2 and was available on the official website until November 9, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the results of the UP Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 can visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

About the exam:

The written exam for UP Police Constable was conducted in two phases – on August 23, 24, 25 and on August 30, 31 across the state. This year, a total of 48,17,441 candidates registered for the UP Police Constable recruitment examination.

Direct Link to check UP Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Results

Vacancy details:

The board will fill 60,244 vacancies through this exam. Twenty percent of vacancies (12,049) are reserved for female candidates. The number of vacancies for male candidates is 48,195.

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Steps to check

Go to uppbpb.gov.in.

Open the results page and then go to Constable result

Enter your login credentials

Submit and check your results.

