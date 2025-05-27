Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
UPPSC CES prelims result announced, 7358 qualify for mains round, check result here

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2025 03:14 PM IST

Candidates can check the UPPSC CES prelims result on the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC CES Result: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the Combined State Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination or CSE prelims exam results. 

UPPSC CES prelims result announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
UPPSC CES prelims result announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: UPSC CSPE 2025: Civil Services Prelims exam question papers released at upsc.gov.in, direct link

A total of 78798 candidates applied for the examination, of whom 31639 appeared for the Prelims examination. Based on their performance, 7358 candidates have qualified for the Mains examination, the commission said. 

Candidates can check the UPPSC CES prelims result on the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC conducted the CES prelims examination on April 20, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill 609 vacancies.

The scheme of the CES mains examination, online registration for the mains examination (for prelims-qualified candidates), etc., will be informed through separate notifications, UPPSC said. 

It added that candidates' marks, cut-offs, etc. will be made available on the official website once the whole recruitment exam is over.

Candidates can check their results using roll numbers. These are the steps they need to follow. 

How to check UPPSC CSE prelims result?

  1. Visit the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
  2. Open the CES prelims result PDF
  3. Check your result using roll number.

Check your result below-

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
