UPSC CAPF (ACs) written results 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, get direct link for list of qualified candidates
UPSC releases CAPF (ACs) Exam 2023 results; candidates can check on official website upsc.gov.in.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2023 results today, September 26. Candidates who have appeared for the CAPF (ACs) written examination can download the results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.
Direct link to check CAPF (ACs) exam result 2023
The Commission conducted the CAPF (ACs) Examination, 2023 on August 6, 2023.
“The candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination are required to get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation etc. through the Commission’s Website http://www.upsc.gov.in. Online Detailed Application Form will be made available on the Commission’s website in due course” reads the official notification.
UPSC CAPF (ACs) 2023 results: Know how to check
Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Written Result: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023”
A list of candidates will be displayed on the screen
Check the UPSC (ACs) 2023 result
Take print for future reference.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here