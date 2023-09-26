News / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CAPF (ACs) written results 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, get direct link for list of qualified candidates

UPSC CAPF (ACs) written results 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, get direct link for list of qualified candidates

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 26, 2023 06:39 PM IST

UPSC releases CAPF (ACs) Exam 2023 results; candidates can check on official website upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2023 results today, September 26. Candidates who have appeared for the CAPF (ACs) written examination can download the results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF (ACs) 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, here's list of qualified candidates
UPSC CAPF (ACs) 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, here's list of qualified candidates

Direct link to check CAPF (ACs) exam result 2023

The Commission conducted the CAPF (ACs) Examination, 2023 on August 6, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination are required to get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation etc. through the Commission’s Website http://www.upsc.gov.in. Online Detailed Application Form will be made available on the Commission’s website in due course” reads the official notification.

UPSC CAPF (ACs) 2023 results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Written Result: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023”

A list of candidates will be displayed on the screen

Check the UPSC (ACs) 2023 result

Take print for future reference.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out