UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check Combined Defence Service 2 results when out

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 Live News: The Union Public Service Commission has not yet released UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Combined Defence Service 2 examination can check the results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The Commission conducted the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2025 on September 14, 2025 across the country. The exam was held in three sessions- first session from 9 am to 11 am, second session from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and third session from 4 pm to 6 pm....Read More
Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.
The Union Public Service Commission shall prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission in their discretion. Candidates who are declared successful in the written exam will be detailed for intelligence and personality test at the Service Selection Board based on their preference by the respective service HQ.
This recruitment drive will fill up 453 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, direct link and more.
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Click on UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the results and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
